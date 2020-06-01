June 1 in Bryant athletic history: 2004

Lambert fires no-no at Benton

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BENTON — Corey Lambert fired a six-inning no-hitter and the Bryant Blacksox AAA American Legion team hacked out 13 hits for a 10-1 romp over their rivals from Benton in Zone IV action on Tuesday, June 1.

Lambert walked just one and struck out four during his gem. Benton’s lone run came in the third when he issued that two-out walk. A pair of errors followed allowing the run to score.

After that, however, Lambert and the Sox’ defense set down 10 in a row to close out the game.

Justin Wells and Dustin Easterly led the offense with three hits each. Travis Wood and Scott Peeler had two apiece.

The Sox drew first blood in the opening inning on a double by Wells and a single by Travis Wood with two down.

In the second, Dustin Tinkler led off with a single. Andrew Moseley sacrificed him to second then Easterly came through with an RBI single to center.

The inning continued with Todd Bryan getting hit by a pitch and Jeff Carpenter reaching on an error that brought Easterly home, making it 3-0.

In the third, Scott Peeler led off with a solo homer to up the advantage to 4-1.

It stayed that way until the sixth when the Sox broke through with six runs to make it a run-rule win. Easterly started the inning with a single. Bryan sacrificed then Carpenter, Wells, Travis Wood, Zack Young and Peeler put together consecutive singles. With two down, Moseley walked and Easterly cracked an RBI single to complete the scoring.

The win improved the Sox to 11-0 on the season, 2-0 in District play.



