June 1 in Bryant athletic history: 2003

Maumelle earns split, snaps AA Sox streak

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

The Bryant Blacksox AA American Legion team ran their winning streak to five games and Andrew Moseley extended his on-base string to nine but both, also, had those runs snapped by the Maumelle A Legion squad at Bryant High School Field on Sunday, June 1.

Moseley got on base his first two times at the plate in the opener of the doubleheader but fouled out to Maumelle first on his third trip, ending his streak at nine but the Sox went on to win 10-2 to stretch their streak to five.

In the nightcap, however, Maumelle got a tough pitching performance from Matt Pruss and earned a 6-3 win.

The results left the Sox 7-3 this season, going into a visit to Little Rock to play Arkansas Trailer on Wednesday, June 4.

Lefty James Leigh picked up his third win in as many decisions on the mound in the opener for the Sox. He worked 3 2/3 innings of the five-inning contest without allowing a hit and striking out eight. But wildness struck in the fourth as he issued four of his five walks in the game forcing in a run. Colby Landers came in to relieve and, though he walked in a second run, he got out of the inning with Maumelle stranding the bases loaded and still seeking its first hit.

That came off the bat of Michael Shaddox to open the fifth but, with the help of a doubleplay, Landers finished the game and earned the save.

The Sox made it a comfy save as the offense continued to produce with three runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to clinch the run-rule win.

Moseley singled to open the bottom of the first for the Sox. Korey Hunter popped to Cody Ruffin at second but when Ruffin tried to double off Moseley, his throw was wild and Moseley took second. A wild throw moved him to third and, after Zach Young drew a free pass, another wild delivery from Maumelle starter James Carroll let Moseley score.

The Sox bumped the lead to 4-0 in the third. Young walked but was forced at second on a grounder to short by Richie Wood. With two down, Josh Groves drew a walk then Nick Dorsey came through with a looping liner to center for a single that plated Young. RBI singles by John Newman and Travis Queck completed the inning.

After a pitching change, Moseley was retired on the foul pop ending the inning.

After Maumelle cut into the lead, the Sox responded in the bottom of the fourth. Hunter walked, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a double down the left-field line by Young. Hunter Nugent, who was 2-for-2 off the bench, lashed an RBI single to right and, when it was misplayed, wound up at third. From there, he scored on Jake Dove’s sacrifice fly to make it 7-2.

Moseley opened the fifth inning with a single and a stolen base. Hunter reached on an error and Young singled to drive in a run. Shane Ford relieved for Maumelle but Nugent greeted him with a run-scoring single to get the Sox within a run of ending the game.

After Dove flew out to right, Ford balked runners to second and third which set up Groves who ended it with a sacrifice fly.

In the second game, Maumelle built a five run lead early, scoring twice on three hits in the first. In the second, Bryant starter Dustin Tinkler continued to struggle as he hit the first two batters then gave up a double. A walk and a sacrifice fly make it 5-0. After another walk, Stephen Fiser came on in relief to get out of the inning.

Bryant got two runs back in the bottom of the inning. A throwing error allowed Nugent to reach second. Richie Wood singled him home. Wood eventually scored on a grounder by Hunter.

Two walks, a hit batsman and a single produced Maumelle’s sixth run in the third. In the home half, Tinkler singled and Moseley and Nugent drew walks to load the bases with one out. A run scored when Casey Grisham bounced into a force at second but Moseley was stranded at third.

Grisham helped get Fiser out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the fourth, grabbing a liner off the bat of Shane Ford and tagging Jared Henson before he could get back to the first-base bag.

The Sox got a strong relief effort from Jake Dove who worked two innings allowing just one infield hit.



