Westbrook among those inducted into track Hall of Fame

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Former Bryant track coach Danny Westbrook was among seven who were inducted into the Arkansas Track & Field Hall of Fame on Friday night at banquet held at the Wyndham Riverfront Hotel.

Westbrook coached 35 of his 36 years at Bryant High School. He led teams to six State championships, five State runner-up finishes and 17 conference titles.

Over his career, he won several coaching awards including the 1993 National Federation of Interscholastic Coaches Association Boys Outstanding Cross Country Coach, 2003 Arkansas High School Coaches Association Outstanding Girls Cross Country Coach, and the 2004 Southwest Sectional Coach of the Year for Track and Cross Country by the National Federation of High School Coaches.

He retired in 2016.

