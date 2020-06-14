June 14 in Bryant athletic history: 2007

Sox open title defense by blasting Dunklin Co.

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

MOUNTAIN HOME — Given a second chance to do so, the Bryant Black Sox AAA American Legion team blew open a close game and rolled to a 10-3 win over Dunklin County, Mo., as they opened defense of their championship at the annual Brooks Robinson Twin Lakes Classic at Cotter Field, one of four used for the 28-team tournament.

It was the sixth straight win for the Sox, who improved to 9-2, going into their second game in pool play on Friday, June 15, against Springfield, Mo., Hillcrest at Cooper Park.

The Sox were even with Dunklin County after two innings thanks to a solo homer by Jordan Knight with one out in the top of the second. Dunklin County had taken its only lead in the bottom of the first with a pair of two-out doubles off Bryant starter Trent Daniel.

Daniel went on to work six innings and earn the win. He scattered seven hits (all singles after those first-inning doubles), walked two and struck out four. Aaron Davidson struck out the side around a hit to close out the game in the seventh.

The Sox took the lead in the third but couldn’t get the hit that might’ve busted the game open. Jake Jackson walked to start the frame both Joey Winiecki and Tyler Pickett beat out bunts for hits to load the bases with no one out. After Davidson popped out, Devin Hurt grounded into a force out to drive in the go-ahead run but that’s all the Sox could get.

The 2-1 lead held until the top of the fifth when Bryant got another shot at a big inning and, this time, took advantage to the tune of eight runs.

Jackson, again, was the instigator with a lead-off single. On a hit-and-run, Winiecki blooped a single down the left-field line. Another bunt single by Pickett loaded the sacks again with no one out. This time, Davidson came through with a rocket that glanced off the out-stretched glove of the Dunklin second baseman for a two-run single. After Hurt sacrificed, Knight plated two more with a base hit.

Ryan Wilson kept the inning going with a double then Tyler Sawyer cranked a long homer down the right-field line to make it 9-1.

With two down, Jackson came up again and doubled. Winiecki’s third hit chased him home to make it 10-1.

Dunklin managed a pair of runs on two hits, a walk and a pair of groundouts in the bottom of the fifth but, after that, Daniel and Davidson shut the opposition down.

Pickett had three hits as well for the Sox. Knight and Sawyer each had two hits, a homer and three runs batted in. Jackson was 2 for 2 with a walk and three runs scored.



