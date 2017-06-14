Lady Hornets softball team garner post-season accolades

June 14, 2017 Softball

Regan Ryan

Macey Jaramillo

Juniors Meagan Chism, Sarah Evans and Raven Loveless have been named all-State for the Bryant Lady Hornets softball team for the 2017 season.

The Lady Hornets were 28-5 on the season including 14-0 in the 7A-Central Conference, securing the league championship. They reached the semifinals of the 7A State tournament before being upset by league rival North Little Rock.

In addition to her all-State status, Evans was named all-State Tournament.

Gianni Hulett

All-conference picks for the Lady Hornets were Macey Jaramillo, Maddie Stephens, Regan Ryan and Gianni Hulett along with Chism, Evans and Loveless.

Maddie Stephens

Jaramillo, a senior, earned her fourth varsity letter. Evans, Loveless, Ryan and Stephens are three-year lettermen; Chism, Regan Keesee and Brooklyn Trammell earned their two-year letters while Madison Lyles and Hulett were awarded their first-year letters.

