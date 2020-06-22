June 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2006

Sox trio blanks Blue

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

LITTLE ROCK — A trio of pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout and Jake Jackson had two hits and two runs batted in as the Bryant Black Sox AA American Legion team eased to a 9-0 win over Little Rock Post 1 Blue at Curran-Conway Field on Wednesday, June 21.

It’s the third time this season the Sox have defeated Blue.

This time, they blew out to a 6-0 lead in the first with the help of a trio of Little Rock errors. Ryan Wilson and Jackson open the inning with base hits. Wilson scored on a passed ball and a two-out error allowed Jackson in. Infield hits by Logan Curse and Matt Hargrave followed. When Hargrave’s hit drew a late throw that sailed down the right field line, two more runs scored. A passed ball made it 5-0. Blue starter Derrick Rooks then walked four batters in a row to force in a run.

Wilson, the Bryant starter, gave up a walk and a single in the bottom of the inning but the Sox turned a doubleplay to get out of the inning and the right-hander retired the next six in a row before giving way to Justin Gaddy. Gaddy surrendered a pair of hits in the fourth but, with one out, started a twin-killing to get out of the jam.

Tim Bearden worked a 1-2-3 fifth to close out the win.

The Sox made it a run-rule game with a run in the third and two more in the fourth. Jackson’s two-out RBI single produced the third-inning tally. In the fourth, Gaddy singled, swiped second and scored on a base hit by Jordan Knight, who reached third when the ball was misplayed in the outfield. He scored on a passed ball to make it 9-0.



