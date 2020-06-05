June 5 in Bryant athletic history: 2004

BHS track recognized

At the Arkansas Track and Field Hall of Fame induction banquet held Saturday night at the North Little Rock Wyndham Hotel, Bryant High School was awarded the Hall of Fame’s Gold Star Award.

The award, voted on by the Hall of Fame’s governing board, recognizes the state’s top track and field program for providing outstanding opportunities for high school athletes to excel in the sport of track and field.

Bryant track coaches Danny Westbrook and Steve Oury were invited to attend the induction banquet and receive the award on behalf of the school.

“This is a great honor not only for the Bryant track program but for our entire school and community,” commented Coach Westbrook. “The success we’ve had here is a result of a coordinated effort between a great coaching staff, a supportive administration, and devoted parents and fans.”



