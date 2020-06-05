June 5 in Bryant athletic history: 2004

Harrisons notch 300th as Sox sweep at Morrilton

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

MORRILTON — In a doubleheader against the Morrilton Green Bay Packing Company AA American Legion team on Saturday, June 5, Bryant Blacksox pitchers allowed just 5 hits as the team earned a sweep, 6-2 and 11-0, to improve to 14-0 on the season.

In the opener, Todd Bryan and Daniel Minton combined on a four-hitter to notch the 300th win of manager Craig Harrison and assistant Tic Harrison at the Blacksox’ helm.

Morrilton’s lone runs came against Minton in the sixth and seventh. Both were unearned as the Bryant defense faltered.

Offensively, Justin Wells went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs batted in to lead the way. Travis Wood had two hits and drove in a pair. Both were in the middle of a three-run third. Wells followed a walk to Jeff Carpenter with his second two-bagger then Wood singled both in. After Corey Lambert reached on an error that pushed Wood to third, Richie Wood delivered a two-out single to make it 3-0.

Josh Groves doubled to lead off the fourth and eventually scored when Wells beat out an infield hit that drew a wild throw to first.

Meanwhile, Bryan was mowing down the Packers. He worked around a one-out single in the second, a two-out hit in the third and a lead-off single and a walk in the fourth. The Sox turned a doubleplay to end the fourth.

Bryant scored twice in the top of the sixth. After walks to Groves and Bryan, Carpenter singled to load the bases and Wells rapped a single up the middle to drive in two.

Minton took over on the mound in the bottom of the sixth and allowed a lead-off double. He retired the next two but an error extended the inning and another miscue allowed Morrilton’s first run to score. Another two-out error and a pair of wild pitches allowed the Packers to score again in the seventh.

In the nightcap, James Leigh retired nine of the 10 batters he faced in three innings. Morrilton’s lone baserunner came on a third-strike pitch in the dirt that drew a bad throw to first with two down in the first inning. Leigh struck out six.

Carpenter took over in the fourth and worked around a one-out double and a walk to preserve the shutout.

Zack Young sparked the offense, going 3-for-3 with three runs batted in, all on a three-run homer that capped an eight-run third inning.

Bryan, Carpenter and Groves each drove in two with Groves and Richie Wood contributing two hits apiece.

In the Sox’ three-run second, Groves doubled in a run and Bryan doubled in two.

The third-inning explosion began with a single by Young and a triple by Richie Wood. Daniel Price singled in Wood to make it 5-0. After Dustin Tinkler walked, Korey Hunter singled to load the bases. Groves picked up another RBI with a sacrifice and, an out later, Carpenter cleared the bases with a triple. A walk to Scott Peeler set the table for Young’s blast.



