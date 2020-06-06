June 6 in Bryant athletic history: 2002

Woods one-hits Maumelle

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

MAUMELLE — Justin Woods pitched a one-hit shutout over five innings and Jeff Carpenter and Derek Chambers combined on a two-hitter as the Bryant Blacksox AAA American Legion team swept a doubleheader against Maumelle on Thursday, June 6.

The Sox were hardly overwhelming but the Maumelle did not provide an inspirational opponent. Bryant won 8-1 and 10-0.

In the first game, Carpenter didn’t allow a hit until a one-out single by Mike Shaddock in the fourth inning. A walk followed but then the Sox turned a doubleplay starting with a nice snag by second baseman Andrew Norman.

In the fifth, an error and a single put Bryant’s 4-0 lead in danger but Chambers relieved and struck out a pair before catcher Cody Graddy picked off the baserunner at first to end the inning.

Chambers didn’t allow a hit as he closed out the game, but Maumelle got its lone run on a walk, a pair of stolen bases and a wild pitch in the sixth.

By then, Bryant had built a 6-0 lead.

The Sox put together a four-run second to gain the upper hand. With two out, Cody Dreher walked, David Moore singled to left and Woods was hit by a pitch. B.J. Wood came through with a single and, thanks to a Maumelle error, all three runners scored. After Norman walked, Matt White singled up the middle to plate Wood.

In the top of the sixth the Sox took advantage of three walks and an error to score two more. Clay Jones had an RBI single.

They then put the finishing touches on the win in the seventh. With two out, Norman singled then White and Graddy smacked consecutive doubles.

In the second game, Woods allowed a bloop single to center to the second batter he faced then the only baserunners he allowed came on walks. After a one-out walk in the second, Woods retired 10 in a row to end the game not to mention the fact that he picked off the baserunner he had walked. Jeff Carpenter, at third, and Scotty Yant, at short, turned in nice defensive plays in Woods’ support.

Offensively, Kevin Littleton was on base four times. He was hit by a pitch and went 2-for-2 with a walk. The Sox took advantage of seven walks, five errors and two hit batsmen with six hits.

A five-run third broke a 1-0 game open. Clay Jones singled in a run. Chambers and Moore had the only other hits in the inning.

In the fourth, Littleton doubled to start a four-run uprising that included two errors and three walks. Chance King had the only other hit of the inning, an RBI single to deep short.



