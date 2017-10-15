Junior girls capture team title at Conway meet

October 15, 2017 Cross Country

CONWAY — Kim Hernandez, Margo Gilliland, Abigail Lageman and Sydney Dettmer each finished in the top 10 as the Bryant Lady Hornets junior high cross country team once again captured a meet championship with a score of just 39 points. Russellville was second with 80 points followed by Conway (118) and North Little Rock (126) in the nine-team meet.

Hernandez was third overall with a time of 12:58. Gilliland finished sixth at 13:09 with Lagemann eighth in 13:14 and Dettmer 10th in 13:19.

Madison Dettmer just missed a top 10 finish. Her 13:30 was good for 12th. Also finishing in the top 20 for Bryant was Yasmin Amlani (15th, 13:35) and Maddie Nelson (18th, 13:43).

The meet was the last regular-season event for Bryant’s junior teams. They will run in the annual Walmart Junior High championship meet on Saturday, Nov. 4, in Cabot.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Cross Country
October 15, 2017
Lady Hornets fifth overall, second among 7A-Central teams at Invitational
Cross Country
October 14, 2017
Barrientos returns as Hornets have one of their best days at Conway meet

Leave a Reply