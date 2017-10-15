Junior girls capture team title at Conway meet

CONWAY — Kim Hernandez, Margo Gilliland, Abigail Lageman and Sydney Dettmer each finished in the top 10 as the Bryant Lady Hornets junior high cross country team once again captured a meet championship with a score of just 39 points. Russellville was second with 80 points followed by Conway (118) and North Little Rock (126) in the nine-team meet.

Hernandez was third overall with a time of 12:58. Gilliland finished sixth at 13:09 with Lagemann eighth in 13:14 and Dettmer 10th in 13:19.

Madison Dettmer just missed a top 10 finish. Her 13:30 was good for 12th. Also finishing in the top 20 for Bryant was Yasmin Amlani (15th, 13:35) and Maddie Nelson (18th, 13:43).

The meet was the last regular-season event for Bryant’s junior teams. They will run in the annual Walmart Junior High championship meet on Saturday, Nov. 4, in Cabot.