Lady Hornets fifth overall, second among 7A-Central teams at Invitational

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin

CONWAY — Caroline Pelton finished in the top 20 and Bailey Brazil just missed as she finished 21st as the Bryant Lady Hornets closed out the regular season with a fifth-place finish at the Wampus Cat Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.

The Lady Hornets finished with 128 points to finish as the second team from the 7A-Central Conference. Conway was second with 61 points and league-rival Cabot was sixth.

The 7A-Central championship meet will be the next outing for the Lady Hornets on Monday, Oct. 23, at Western Hills Park in Little Rock.

Fayetteville of the 7A-West Conference was the team champion with a miniscule 23 points as all five of the Lady Bulldogs’ scoring quintet landed in the top seven.

Pelton ran a 21:04 to finish 17th overall and Brazil’s time was 22:04. Olivia Orr finished 27th in 22S:23 followed by Jill Colclassure (31st, 22:55) and Abbie Patton (32nd, 23:16) to complete the scoring quintet.

Rounding out the top seven for the Lady Hornets was Kayla Scott (37th, 23:54) and Megan Lee (38th, 24:14).

The meet including 11 teams.