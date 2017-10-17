Updated 2017 Central Arkansas Junior High Conference football standings

CENTRAL ARKANSAS JUNIOR HIGH CONFERENCE
2017 Football standings
Team Conf. Ovl.
Bryant 6-0 7-0
North Little Rock 5-1 5-1
Cabot South 5-1 5-2
Benton 4-2 5-2
Cabot North 4-2 5-2
Conway White 3-3 4-3
Conway Blue 1-5 2-5
LR Catholic 1-5 1-6
Russellville 1-5 1-6
Lake Hamilton 0-6 1-6
Thursday, Aug. 31
Bryant 2, LR Fair 0 (forfeit)
Benton 49, Pulaski Academy 19
Cabot North 24, LR Central 0
Wynne 26, Cabot South 12
LR Catholic 34, LR Parkview 24
Conway Blue 18, Greenbrier 16
Conway White 25, Searcy 14
Lake Hamilton 36, Hot Springs 20
Morrilton 29, Russellville 0
Thursday, Sept. 7
Bryant 25, Cabot North 0
Benton 47, Conway White 34
Cabot South 24, Lake Hamilton 6
North Little Rock 28, Russellville 6
LR Catholic 7, Conway Blue 6
Thursday, Sept. 14
Bryant 45, Lake Hamilton 6
Cabot North 20, Benton 16
Conway White 34, LR Catholic 3
Conway Blue 12, Russellville 7
North Little Rock 28, Cabot South 0
Thursday, Sept. 21
Bryant 45, North Little Rock 12
Cabot South 14, Conway Blue 0
Russellville 40, LR Catholic 20
Cabot North 24, Conway White 20
Benton 40, Lake Hamilton 20
Thursday, Sept. 28
Bryant 45, Conway Blue 6
North Little Rock 20, Benton 8
Cabot North 38, Lake Hamilton 22
Conway White 42, Russellville 35
Cabot South 26, Catholic 13
Thursday, Oct. 5
Bryant 43, LR Catholic 14
North Little Rock 20, Cabot North 14
Benton 33, Conway Blue 13
Cabot South 60, Russellville 14
Conway White 33, Lake Hamilton 6
Thursday, Oct. 12
Bryant 35, Russellville 7
Cabot South 14, Conway White 13
Benton 40, LR Catholic 6
Cabot North 20, Conway Blue 0
North Little Rock 40, Lake Hamilton 8
Thursday, Oct. 19
Cabot South at Bryant
North Little Rock at Conway White
Conway Blue at Lake Hamilton
LR Catholic at Cabot North
Russellville at Benton
Thursday, Oct. 26
Conway White at Bryant
North Little Rock at Conway Blue
Benton at Cabot South
Cabot North at Russellville
Lake Hamilton at LR Catholic
Tuesday, Oct. 31
Bryant at Benton
Cabot South at Cabot North
Conway Blue at Conway White
LR Catholic at North Little Rock
Russellville at Lake Hamilton