Close loss to Conway White snaps Bryant girls’ win streak

In hopes of extending their winning streak to eight games going into the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference championship tournament in Cabot, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshmen challenged the Conway White Lady Cats on Monday night and nearly pulled off.

The seeding for the two teams for the tournament was already set. Conway White is the second seed behind Benton and the Lady Hornets are the third seeded team.

In their first meeting this year, at Conway, the Lady Cats prevailed, 25-23, 25-10. This time, it was far closer throughout before the Lady Hornets were edged out 20-25, 27-25, 13-15.

“It was a well-played match by both teams,” noted Bryant coach Lawrence Jefferson, “a lot of good volleys.

“Great effort by our girls to take it to the third set,” he added. “Conway White is a good team.”

Shaylee Carver came through with nine kills for the Lady Hornets. Madelyn Hoskins had eight and Ella Reynolds six.

Abigail Weihe and Abbey Inman set for 11 assists each.

Olivia German-Goad served for 10 points and Weihe for five.

Defensively, Sam Still led with 16 digs. Jaiyah Jackson added 11, Alyssa Hernandez seven and German-Goad six.

The Lady Hornets will open conference tournament play this Saturday at 11:30 a.m., at Cabot against the Mount St. Mary Academy Mounties.