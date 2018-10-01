Junior girls second at Russellville meet

RUSSELLVILLE — After running in the annual Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville last week and in anticipation of their home meet next Saturday, several of the Bryant Lady Hornets’ top runners were held out of the annual Cyclone Invitational cross country meet at Arkansas Tech University on Saturday, Sept. 29.

But the Lady Hornets still finished 11thin the field of 21 teams at the meet, led by Caroline Pelton, who was 44thin a time of 22:22.2.

Jilliam Colclasure was 48thin 22:33.4 and Aryn Stiles was 51stin 22:38.4.

Completing Bryant’s top seven were Mackenzie Moore (98thin 24:16.2), Alison Mashburn (106thin 24:22.8), Natasha Hobby (112thin 24:48.0) and Sarah Rogers (115thin 25:00.3.

This Saturday, the Lady Hornets host the Danny Westbrook Bryant Hornet Invitational at Bishop Park.

Junior girls

Bryant’s girls finished second in a field of 17 teams by pack running well. The Junior Lady Hornets finished with 112 points behind only Lake Hamilton’s 86. Conway and Fayetteville tied for third with 131 points each.

Margo Gilliland and Kim Hernandez led the group for Bryant. Gilliland’s 14:02.6 over the two-mile course was good for 16thwith Hernandez 17thin 14:03.6.

The next group was led by Maddie Nelson. She was 26thin 14:23.4 with Paige Spicer 28th(14:26.7), Heather Hammett 31st(14:31.5) and Aidan Fisher 32nd(14:32.5). Ashleigh Byles completed the Junior Lady Hornets’ top seven. She was 43rdin a time of 14:49.1.