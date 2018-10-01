Hornets set personal records at Cyclone Relays

RUSSELLVILLE — While the Bryant Hornets’ top runners rested, the rest of the team travelled to Russellville to compete in the Cyclone Invitational cross country meet on Saturday at the campus of Arkansas Tech University. The Hornets placed 14th out of 28 teams.

Luis Hernandez led the way with a 78th-place finish in a time of 18:15. The rest of the Bryant scoring seven were Ethan Saffle (103rd in 18:48), Jake Dreher (119th in 19:01), Logan New (120th in 19:01), Brian Sotelo (123rd in 19:03), Johnny Chicas (129th in 19:08), and Aaron Spangler (135th in 19:11).

“We had lots of personal records set today, so it was a very good day,” said Bryant coach Steve Oury. “The weather was perfect for distance running, so I thought the boys did a great job.

“Next week we look forward to having the whole team together for our home meet, the Danny Westbrook Bryant Hornet Invitational,” he added.

Junior Boys

The Bryant Junior Hornets rode the fourth-place finish of Chris Herrera to a fourth-place team finish at the Cyclone Invitational. A total of 23 teams and 375 runners completed the two-mile race.

Herrera ran a time of 11:19. The rest of the Junior Hornet top seven were Drew MacIntire (19th in 12:00), Jaxon Holt (21st in 12:04), George Terry (23rd in 12:05), Alex Skelley (24th in 12:07), Cam Apel (36th in 12:24), and Christian Hernandez (37th in 12:24).

“Chris Herrera had an exceptional race,” Oury said. “He beat some guys who were quite a bit ahead of him in previous races. While we did a great job, we will need to close the gap from Chris back to our next runners in the races to come.”

The Danny Westbrook Bryant Hornet Invitational will be held Saturday, Oct. 6, at Bishop Park.