Updated 7A-Central Conference football standings (9/29)

September 29, 2018 Football

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

2018 football

Team                           Conf.   Ovl.

North Little Rock         2-0       5-0

Bryant                         2-0       4-1

Conway                       1-1       4-1

LR Catholic                  1-1       4-1

FS Northside               1-1       4-1

FS Southside               1-1       3-2

Cabot                          0-2       2-3

LR Central                   0-2       1-3

Tuesday, Aug. 21

West Memphis 35, Little Rock Central 0

Friday, Aug. 24

Conway 48, El Dorado 41

Fort Smith Northside 69, Rogers Heritage 0

Saturday, Aug. 25

Bryant 28, Benton 14 (War Memorial Stadium, LR)

North Little Rock 29, Tulsa Washington 28 (at Bentonville)

Friday, Aug. 31

Cabot 35, Pine Bluff 14

Conway 24, Bentonville 21

Fort Smith Northside 31, Greenwood 16

Fort Smith Southside 44, Bentonville West 31

Little Rock Catholic 20, Sylvan Hills 2

Little Rock Central 43, Rogers Heritage 15

Friday, Sept. 7

Bryant 17, Bentonville West 10

Cabot 27, El Dorado 10

Conway 37, Jonesboro 16

Fort Smith Northside 46, Van Buren 21

Greenwood 52, Fort Smith Southside 27

Little Rock Catholic 42, Jacksonville 0

Rogers at Little Rock Central, cancelled, lightning

North Little Rock 35, Shreveport Evangel 20

Friday, Sept. 14

Fayetteville 36, Bryant 35

Benton 56, Cabot 41

Fort Smith Southside 55, Rogers Heritage 22

Little Rock Catholic 34, Jonesboro 17

North Little Rock 46, Whitehaven, Tenn., 35

Friday, Sept. 21

Bryant 16, Fort Smith Northside 7

Little Rock Catholic 7, Cabot 7, suspended

Conway 45, Fort Smith Southside 19

North Little Rock 38, Little Rock Central 6

Saturday, Sept. 22

LR Catholic 15, Cabot 12

Friday, Sept. 28

Bryant 59, Little Rock Catholic 28

Fort Smith Southside 30, Cabot 24

North Little Rock 35, Conway 14

Fort Smith Northside 35, Little Rock Central 7

Friday, Oct. 5

Little Rock Central at Bryant

Conway at Cabot

Little Rock Catholic at Fort Smith Northside

Fort Smith Southside at North Little Rock

Friday, Oct. 12

Bryant at Fort Smith Southside

Little Rock Central at Cabot

Fort Smith Northside at Conway

North Little Rock at Little Rock Catholic

Friday, Oct. 19

Cabot at Bryant

Conway at Little Rock Central

North Little Rock at Fort Smith Northside

Fort Smith Southside at Little Rock Catholic

Friday, Oct. 26

Bryant at North Little Rock

Fort Smith Northside at Cabot

Little Rock Catholic at Conway

Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Southside

Friday, Nov. 2

Conway at Bryant

Cabot at North Little Rock

Fort Smith Southside at Fort Smith Northside

Little Rock Catholic at Little Rock Central

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

