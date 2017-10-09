Junior Lady Hornets capture Bryant Invitational team title

The Bryant Junior Lady Hornets cross country team took top honors in the junior high division of the annual Bryant Invitational meet at Bishop Park on Saturday while the varsity team finished sixth in the senior division.

Bryant’s Kim Hernandez with a 13:12.74 clocking finished second only to Greenbrier’s Presley Roberts (13:06.52) individually in the junior division. Logan Shelton of Cabot finished third in 13:15.90 with Bryant’s Caroline Pelton fourth in 13:17.45.

Also finishing in the top 10 for the Junior Lady Hornets was Madison Dettmer, who was seventh in 13:41.02, and Margo Gilliland, who was eighth in 13:45.74. Abigail Lagemann nearly made it five in the top 10. Her 13:49.93 was good for 11th.

Sydney Dettmer was 15th in 13:54.44 with Jillian Colclassure 19th (13:54.44) and McKenzie Hicks 20th (14:11.20.

Bryant finished with 32 points. Cabot was second with 56 in the 12-team field.

At the senior level, Conway won the team competition with 39 points followed by Benton (75), Vilonia (103), Lakeside (152) and Jonesboro (162). Bryant followed with 170 in a 17-team field.

The Lady Hornets were paced by Olivia Orr who was 28th overall with a time of 22:44.72. Megan Lee’s 22:54.41 was good for 31st.

Abbie Patton (38th, 23:10.58), Maggie Laws (39th, 23:25.28) and Kayla Scott (45th, in 23:48.58 to complete the scoring group for the Lady Hornets. Natasha Hobby (57th, 24:38.56) and Mika Johnson (63rd, 24:51.54) completed the top seven.

“We ran very well,” said Lady Hornets coach Keith Dale. “The girls in both races had many seasonal PR’s (personal records), some of which dropped two full minutes.

“I’m very proud of the hard work these athletes are putting in,” he added, “and they are getting to reap the results from their efforts.”

The Lady Hornets will complete the regular season next Saturday at the Conway Invitational.