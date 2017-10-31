Junior Lady Hornets capture team title at season-ending meet

CABOT — The Bryant Junior Lady Hornets placed four runners in the top 9 and seven in the top 14 to capture the championship of the season-ending Junior Walmart Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.

Bryant finished with just 32 points with Cabot a strong second with 46 points. Russellville was third with 78.

Kim Hernandez, who finished fifth overall, paced the Junior Lady Hornets turning in a time of 13:48.83. Abigail Lagemann was sixth in 13:50.55 and Margo Gilliland seventh in 13:56.78. Maddie Nelson also finished in the top 10, placing ninth in 14:10.48.

McKenzie Hicks completed Bryant’s scoring five. Her 14:15.75 clocking was good for 11th overall. Sydney Dettmer was right behind her in 12th with a time of 14:18.48.

Yasmin Amiani completed the top seven. Her 14:19.99 was 14th overall.