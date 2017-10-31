Junior Lady Hornets capture team title at season-ending meet

October 30, 2017 Cross Country

CABOT — The Bryant Junior Lady Hornets placed four runners in the top 9 and seven in the top 14 to capture the championship of the season-ending Junior Walmart Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.

Bryant finished with just 32 points with Cabot a strong second with 46 points. Russellville was third with 78.

Kim Hernandez, who finished fifth overall, paced the Junior Lady Hornets turning in a time of 13:48.83. Abigail Lagemann was sixth in 13:50.55 and Margo Gilliland seventh in 13:56.78. Maddie Nelson also finished in the top 10, placing ninth in 14:10.48.

McKenzie Hicks completed Bryant’s scoring five. Her 14:15.75 clocking was good for 11th overall. Sydney Dettmer was right behind her in 12th with a time of 14:18.48.

Yasmin Amiani completed the top seven. Her 14:19.99 was 14th overall.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Cross Country
October 29, 2017
Junior Hornets second at championship meet behind Austin
Cross Country
October 24, 2017
Pelton, Brazil pace Lady Hornets at conference meet

Leave a Reply