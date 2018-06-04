Junior Sox 15’s score early and often to dismiss first pool play foe in Georgia

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — With 11 runs in the first two innings, the Bryant Black Sox 15-and-under American Legion team quickly made a laugher of their first game in pool play in their division of the Perfect Game/East Cobb Invitational Tournament on Monday at the East Cobb Complex. In five innings, the Sox won 12-2 over Showcase Baseball of Ellenwood, Ga., as a quartet of pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

The Sox return to action on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., against the Georgia Roadrunners of Alpharette, Ga., at Perfect Game Park’s Lake Point Field.

Ethan Andrews had three hits for the Sox, Garret Wilson, Ryan Riggs and Noah Davis added two each as the Sox pounded out 12 knocks, half of them for extra bases.

Blaine Sears, Josh Turner, Tyler Bates and Peyton Dillon combined on the two-hitter.

Davis opened the game with a triple to right. He scored on a wild pitch before Lawson Speer drew a walk. Dillon beat out an infield hit then Riggs belted a single up the middle to drive in both.

Wilson smacked the first of his two doubles to put runners at second and third before the first out was recorded. Riggs scored on a wild pitch then Kannon Allison walked. Andrews’ first hit, an infield knock, brought home Wilson to make it 5-0.

Sears worked a 1-2-3 home first and the Sox went back to work at the plate. Speer walked again and stole second. Dillon was struck by a 3-2 pitch then Riggs beat out a bunt hit to load the bags.

Speer scored on a wild pitch then Dillon walked home on a balk by Hunter Watson. With Riggs at third, Wilson picked up another RBI with a groundout.

Sears got the carousel rolling again with a single. With two down, Andrews doubled to left to chase him home, making it 9-0. Connor Coleman doubled in Andrews and Davis made it three two-baggers in a row as the lead ballooned to 11-0.

Turner took over on the mound in the bottom of the second and Ellenwood managed its two runs on just one hit. The first two batters were hit by pitches then a single by

After a force out at second on a grounder to Davis at short, a sacrifice fly made it 11-2 before the final out came on a pop to Wilson at second.

Turner settled in to retire the side in order in the bottom of the third. Bates took over in the fourth and struck out the side around the second Ellenwood single.

Bryant tacked on the final run of the game in the top of the fifth to make it a run-rule lead. Riggs was hit by a delivery and, with Sears in to run for him, Wilson doubled to deep center allowing Sears to score from first.

Bates fanned two more around a walk in the bottom of the fifth before Dillon relieved to get the final out on a pop to short.

The Sox 15’s are now 3-1 on the season.