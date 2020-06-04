June 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

State champion Hornets garner post-season honors

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Post-season honors for the Class 7A State champion Bryant Hornets were announced at the team’s banquet at the eighth grade cafeteria on Thursday. All-State honors went to Ben Wells and Garrett Bock. Wells, who pitched a five-inning perfect game in the final against Van Buren, won two games and saved a third during the Hornets tournament run. He was named the State tournament MVP. In addition, Bock and Blake Davidson were named to the all-tournament team. [more]

All-conference selections included Brady Butler, B.J. Ellis, Hunter Mayall and Jordan Taylor along with Bock, Davidson and Wells. Second team all-conference honors went to Brennan Bullock, Caleb Garrett and Chris Joiner.

Wells has been named to play in the annual Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game in Fayetteville on June 22. He and Bock and Ellis were all named to the central Arkansas All-Star game sponsored by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Wells and Bock have been invited to play at the Heartland Classic in Norman, Okla., as well.

Mayall, Davidson and Taylor have been invited to play in the Xtrainnings Junior Showcase to be held July 5-6.

Photos by Rick Nation (http://www.ricknation.com)