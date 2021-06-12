Junior Sox absorb another narrow defeat in Memphis event

MEMPHIS — The Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team appeared to be on its way to a win on Friday over the Rawlings Tigers (Velo) 17U at the 2D Scout Games in Memphis, but the Tigers rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with a 5-4 victory.

Four consecutive hits in the bottom of the seventh fueled the comeback after Bryant had taken a 4-3 lead with two runs in the top of the sixth.

Trailing 3-2, the Sox’ rally began with Hunter Holt getting plunked by a 3-2 pitch. Drew Hatman came in as a pinch-runner and stole second. He then took third on a wild pitch as Gage Horn drew a walk.

Though Hatman was thrown out at the plate on Cade Parker’s squeeze bunt attempt, J.T. Parker delivered a two-run triple to chase home two. A strikeout, however, left Parker at third.

Caleb Greiner, on in relief of starter Lakin Woods, pitched around a two-out single with the help of Gavin Burton his catcher, who threw out the runner trying to steal second in the bottom of the sixth.

But the Sox were retired in order in the top of the seventh to set the stage from the Tigers’ winning rally.

Rawlings had scored first with a run in the bottom of the second. But Bryant took the lead in the top of the third. Burton’s one-out double set the table. He took third on a passed ball then Conner Martin singled for the RBI.

Colby Morrow grounded into a force at second but, with two down, Holt was struck by a pitch and Jaxon Ham delivered the go-ahead run with a single to center.

After the Sox turned a doubleplay to end the second, Woods set down the Tigers in order in the third and fourth innings. In the fifth, a lead-off single ended that string. A hit batsman and a sacrifice put Rawlings in position to score. A hit batsman loaded the bases before a wild pitch allowed the tying run to score. A single to left put the Tigers back on top, 3-2.

The Sox were set to play again on Saturday against another Memphis Tigers team.