Junior Sox fall victim to comeback at Memphis

MEMPHIS — A four-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth by the Rawlings Arkansas Prospects 17U Scout team turned a 3-0 lead for the Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team into a deficit that would not be overcome on Thursday, June 10, at the 2D Scout Games in Memphis.

The Sox went on to absorb a 5-3 loss. They were set to play again on Friday against the Rawlings Tigers Velo 17U team.

Bryant was held to three hits in the game but one of them was a home run by Conner Martin. Another was a double by Jaxon Ham that drove in a run.

Logan White took the loss on the mound. Drew Hatman pitched the final 2 ½ innings.

Martin’s homer in the top of the first came with two down. In the second, Gavin Burton walked with one out, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Ham’s two-bagger.

In the top of the fourth, walks to Martin and Colby Morrow set the table. Martin tagged from second and took third on J.T. Parker’s fly to right. Burton flew out to center allowing Martin to tag and score but Morrow, trying to get to second on the play was thrown out to end the inning.

White gave up a single in the first but picked the runner off first. He retired seven in a row before a baserunner got aboard on an error in the bottom of the fourth. Another miscue put runners at first and second. A hit batsman loaded the bases.

White came back to get a strikeout, but a bases-clearing double tied the game. After a passed ball allowed the runner to take third, a single put Rawlings ahead.

The Sox tried to rally in the top of the sixth when White walked with one out and, with two down, Morrow singled to left. But a strikeout ended the threat.

Rawlings tacked on a run in the bottom of the inning and Bryant was retired in order in the seventh.