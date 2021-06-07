Junior Sox go 1-1-1 at Sheridan tournament

SHERIDAN — At a tournament in Sheridan over the weekend, the Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team lost one, tied one and won one.

A 10-0 win over the RoughRiders Juniors capped the weekend on Saturday. On Friday, the Sox tied Sheridan 5-5. They opened with a 7-6 loss.

Jace Ham and Aiden Hughes combined to pitch the shutout over four innings on Saturday.

Offensively, the Sox took advantage of eight walks, two hit batsmen and two errors with four hits including doubles by Brady Brower and Carson Kemp.

An eight-run second set the Sox up for the victory. Gage Horn was hit by a pitch to start the outburst. He stole second then scored on Kemp’s two-bagger. Mason Butler walked after Kemp stole third. Reid Catton drew a walk to load the bases and Jaylen Ryland drew a free pass to force in Kemp.

Brower’s double plated two then Ryland scored on a passed ball. When Grant Dunbar’s grounder was misplayed, another run scored to make it 6-0.

Caden Stovall singled then a run scored when Hunter Holt’s grounder to booted. Stovall scored on Horn’s groundout, and it was 8-0.

Butler singled and Catton walked to start the bottom of the third. The duo moved up a base on Matt Parker’s groundout. Brower followed with a pop up that the second baseman had to range over to catch. Butler alertly tagged at third and scored.

The RoughRiders loaded the bases with two out in the top of the fourth, but Hughes got a strikeout to keep them there.

Hughes then walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth to force in the game-ending run.

In the tie game, after trailing 4-0 going into the third inning, Bryant rallied to tie the game. Sheridan added a run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Sox tied it in the top of the seventh then held Sheridan in the bottom of the seventh to force the tie.

Horn had three hits in the game. Dunbar added two including a double.

Brower drove in the tying run with two down in the top of the seventh. Kemp had reached bases on an error to start the inning. Clay Crawford sacrificed him to second then Catton’s groundout allowed him to get to third before Brower’s single.

Lakin Woods, the third Sox pitcher, retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh.

The Sox started whittling on the 4-0 lead in the top of the fourth. With one out, Crawford walked and Catton singled. When Brower flew out to right, Crawford tagged and went to third. Dunbar’s knock brought him home.

Dunbar pitched out of a bases-loaded one-out jam in the bottom of the inning, including a grounder to Stovall at short who threw home for a force. A strikeout ended the threat.

In the top of the fifth, Butler reached on a one-out error. Horn singled and, after a passed ball moved the runners up, Kemp singled to plate two.

Bryant tied it in the top of the sixth when Dunbar doubled, took third on Luke Bickerstaff’s sacrifice and score on Holt’s groundout.

Sheridan used a single and a double to break the deadlock in the bottom of the sixth.

The first game was a seesaw battle. The Sox had leads of 2-1 after an inning then 5-3 going into the bottom of the fourth. After falling behind 6-5 in the home fifth, the Sox tied it in the sixth only to have the winning runs score in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off.

Holt had two hits for Bryant including a double. The Sox took advantage of nine walks and three errors with four hits.