June 18 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Junior Sox ease past Texarkana then rain wipes out second game

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant Everett Buick-GMC Black Sox Junior American Legion team got five innings in for a victory over Texarkana on Tuesday night in the first game of a doubleheader. The second game went five innings as well and was tied 2-2 when the rain got to be too much to continue.

Now 8-4, the Sox had a doubleheader against Benton rained out after three innings on Wednesday June 17. They’ll play a twinbill in Texarkana on Wednesday, June 24.

In the game they were able to complete on Tuesday, the Sox got a strong pitching performance from Aaron Orender and Dylan Hurt. Seth Tucker and Logan Allen each had two hits.

Bryant grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first. Tucker doubled and Allen reached on an error. With one out, Hurt’s grounder to third was kicked. With two down, Orender walked and Alex Shurtleff reached on an error.

Orender picked around a lead-off double in the top of the second then a one-out single in the third. Texarkana picked up its lone run in the top of the fourth with a pair of singles, a hit batsman and an error all after two were out.

The Sox added to the lead in the fourth. Allen singled with one out, stole second and, with two down, Hurt and Austin Kelly each walked. Orender and Shurtleff followed with singles to make it 7-1.

In the fifth, a pair of singles went for naught for Texarkana then Bryant tacked on a pair of runs. Tucker singled and stole his way to third. Allen singled him in and stole two bags, scoring on a wild pitch.

Hurt worked a 1-2-3 sixth to finish the game.