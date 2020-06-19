June 18 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Kelly fires shutout, Sox run-rule Outlaws

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

FAYETTEVILLE — In his previous outing on the mound, Austin Kelly went five innings and allowed just two hits but he had to work through seven walks in a 3-1 win over a team from Alpharetta, Ga.

On Saturday in the CWC Tournament, Kelly proved to be just as stingy with the hits while being much more efficient with his pitches. He walked one and hit a batter and needed just 64 pitches to shut out the Texas Outlaws from Irving, Texas and the Sox rolled to a 9-0 win in five.

The right-hander fanned four and both hits were singles.

Dylan Hurt sparked the Bryant offense with a pair of triples.

The Sox improved to 7-1-1 on the season with the victory. They’re 3-0-1 in the tournament going into Sunday’s game at 1:30 p.m., against the Extra Innings Sticks at Shiloh Christian High School.

Hurt’s first triple came in the home first and drove in Logan Allen, who had reached base after being struck by a pitch. On a squeeze play, Garrett Misenheimer got the bunt down and beat it out for a hit as Hurt scored.

Kelly worked around a two-out walk in the top of the second then retired the side in order in the third.

The Sox expanded their advantage in the bottom of the third, when Seth Tucker walked, stole second and third then scored on a single to center by Allen. Hurt followed with his second triple to make it 4-0.

After a walk to Misenheimer, Gentry’s grounded into a force at second to plate Hurt. Jake East lined a single to right on a hit-and-run allowing Gentry to score all the way from first.

Kelly fanned two in the top of the fourth, gave up a single then got the third out on a tap back to the mound.

In the home fourth, Aaron Orender got the Sox’ offense revved up again with a single to right. Scott Schmidt’s bunt was misplayed and Tucker was plunked, loading the bases. Allen hit a grounder to second that resulted in a force at the plate. But Schmidt scored on Hurt’s fly to right, Misenheimer walked and Gentry singled to plate the last two runs.

Kelly finished it with a 1-2-3 fifth.

Special thanks to Sandy Orender