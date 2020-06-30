June 30 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Junior Sox finish regular season with 12-1 romp

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BENTON — The Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team made it five wins and a tie in their last seven games as they concluded the regular season with a 12-1 romp in five innings over the Benton A team on Monday, June 29.

They’ll enter play in the District Tournament in Sheridan on Friday with a 14-8-1 overall record. Their first game in the eight-team tourney will be Hope at noon.

In other first round games, Little Rock Continental Express will take on Hot Springs Lakeside at 2:30 p.m., with Magnolia facing Pine Bluff Kell at 5, and Sheridan meeting Hot Springs Village at 7:30.The tournament will produce two entries in the Junior Legion State tournament along with Sheridan, the host team. The State tourney commences July 10.[more]

Against Benton, Caleb Milam and Blake Davidson combined on a three-hitter. All three singles for Benton came in succession in the second inning, producing its lone run.

Those were the only baserunners Milam allowed in three innings of work. He struck out three without a walk. Davidson pitched two innings to close it out and retired six in a row after issuing a lead-off walk in the fourth.

“Our pitching was great,” declared Sox manager Brad Chism. “Our hitting was spotty. We had a great approach in the first and took a lead but then we started chasing pitches. But, overall, it was a good win heading into District.”

That good approach in the first produced an 8-0 lead. The first four batters had hits. Chris Joiner led off with a double, took third on a single by Lucas Castleberry and scored on a base hit by Dylan Pritchett. Landon Pickett singled in Castleberry then Milam reached on an error to load the bases for Evan Jobe. Walks to Jobe and Tyler Brown forced in runs. Brodie Nixon’s single up the middle plated two more, so Bryant had a 6-0 lead before the first out was recorded.

Brown and Nixon scored when Joiner’s grounder to short was misplayed.

Milam retired the first five batters he faced before Collin Hunter slapped a single to right. Hunter stole second and scored on a base hit to right-center by Matt Frelin. Brandon Kelcher followed with another hit but Milam struck out Holt Fulcher to end the inning.

Milam helped to get that run back in the bottom of the inning when he led off with a triple. Jobe’s sacrifice fly brought him home, making it 9-1.

In the third, Milam fanned the first two Benton batters and got the final out on a fly to center.

Bryant put the finishing touches on the win in the home fourth. Reese O’Rourke and Jobe belted consecutive doubles to make it 10-1. Tyler Gattin walked and Nixon singled to load the bases for Davidson, who singled in the final run.

Benton went down in order in the top of the fifth with Davidson ending it with a strikeout.