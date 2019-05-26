Junior Sox romp over Cabot 2 in 2019 debut

CABOT — Josh Turner, with an inning of relief from Tyler Bates, fired a three-hit shutout while Lawson Speer hammered three hits and Aaron Morgan drove in four on Saturday as the Bryant Black Sox 17U Junior American Legion team opened a tournament in Cabot with an 11-0 romp over Cabot 2.

It was the season-opening game for the Sox who were set to play again on Sunday at 3 p.m., against Brinkley and, on Monday, at noon against Sheridan.

The Black Sox took advantage of nine walks and three hit batsmen with eight hits in the romp on Saturday as Cabot used five pitchers.

Bryant built a 4-0 lead over the first two innings then blew the game up and made it a run-rule advantage with a seven-run fourth.

Three runs scored in the bottom of the first. Speer led off with a single and took second on a passed ball before Noah Davis drew a walk. Ryan Riggs sacrificed runners to second and third.

With two away, Cade Parker drew a free pass to load the bases for Morgan, who drilled a double to left that cleared the bases.

Turner pitched around a one-out walk in the top of the second and the Sox tacked on in the home half when Kyler Pabon beat out an infield hit then stole second. Davis walked again and Riggers loaded the bases with an infield knock. When Will Hathcote drew a free pass, it forced in Pabon to make it 4-0.

Cabot managed a pair of singles in the top of the third but a bouncer to Davis at short resulted in an inning-ending double play. In the fourth, Cabot was set down in order.

Bryant’s blow-out fourth started with Logan White getting plunked by the second pitch of the inning. White stole second then Speer single to put runner at the corners. With Davis at the plate, a wild pitch allowed White and Speer to score.

Davis wound up drawing his third free pass and, after a pitching change, walks to Riggs and Hathcote filled the sacks.

Parker’s single made it 7-0 then Morgan picked up his fourth RBI when he was hit by a pitch to force in Riggs. Two more scored when Dakota Clay rapped a single up the middle.

Speer capped off the onslaught with a single to right to plate Morgan.

Bates relieved in the top of the fifth and set down the first two he faced. But a walk and a single created a threat only to have Parker snag a liner to second to end the game.