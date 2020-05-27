May 26 in Bryant athletic history: 2008

Storm interrupts Sox’ rout at Cabot

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By ROB PATRICK

BRYANT TIMES

CABOT — The Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team was in the process of blowing up their game against Cabot when lightning and rain ended what will go down officially as a 3-0 win at Conrade Memorial Field on Monday, May 26.

In the top of the sixth, the Sox had increeased the lead to 8-0 and had a runner at second with one out when the game was interrupted.

Kaleb Jobe and Drew Ransdell combined on the two-hit shutout over five innings.

Tyler Sawyer had a pair of RBI singles to help build the initial 3-0 lead. The first came with one out in the opening frame after Trent Daniel had walked and taken second on a wild pitch.

The second came in the third. Cody Walker had drawn a free pass, taken second on a wild pitch and swiped third as Daniel drew another walk from Cabot right-hander Colin Fuller. Another wild pitch allowed Walker to score and, with Daniel at second, Sawyer delivered again to make it 3-0.

Jobe had worked around a two-out triple by Drew Burks and a walk to Sam Bates in the first, then a lead-off walk to Shayne Burgen in the second. He finished his work on the mound by retiring nine in a row. Ransdell took over in the bottom of the fifth and eventually struck out the side though Cabot loaded the bases with a walk, a two-out error and its only other hit, a single by Matt Turner.

In the sixth, Sawyer reached on an error, David Guarno blooped a single to left and Jobe and Jordan Knight were issued walks to force in a run. After pitching change, Michael Haydon singled in a run. Though Jobe was thrown out at the plate trying to follow Guarno home, Sergio Arias walked to load the bases again and Walker cleared them with a rain-soaked shot down the left field line just before time was called.

The win improved the Sox to 4-0 going into an Area IV game at Benton.



