Junior Sox win third in a row to open pool play in Arkadelphia

ARKADELPHIA — Grant Dunbar went 4 for 4 and the Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth as a time limit was running out to forge a 5-3 win over the Rawlings Arkansas Prospects 15U Elite travel team at the Battle in Arkadelphia showcase at Henderson State University on Friday.

It was the Sox’ third consecutive win. They are set to play Arkansas Sticks (Hall) 16U Saturday afternoon to continue pool play.

Carson Kemp went the distance on the mound for the Sox, walking just two and fanning 10 over sixth innings. He allowed three runs, two earned on four hits.

Bryant held a 3-2 lead going into the sixth when the Prospects tied it on a single, a walk and an error. Kemp induced a groundout and a flyout to end the inning.

In the home half, pinch-hitter Mason Butler was hit by a pitch and Luke Bickerstaff got a sacrifice bunt down to move up pinch-runner Jase Ham. Dunbar bunted for a hit then took second when Ham was held at third.

Ham scored when Brady Brower grounded out to first then Hunter Holt singled to left to plate Bickerstaff as time ran out.

The Sox had taken a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Reid Catton reached base when a third strike got past the Prospects’ catcher. He took second on another passed ball then advanced to third when Clay Crawford grounded out. After Ham walked, Bickerstaff drilled one to right field and circled the bases for an inside-the-park three-run homer.

The Prospects scored twice in the top of the third on back-to-back doubles and a two-out single to center.

Kemp kept it there by getting the next batter to ground out to Crawford at third. He then retired the side with a pair of strikeouts in the fourth. Then fanned two more to work around a lead-off walk in the fifth.