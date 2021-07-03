Quartet of pitchers stop Sticks, allow Senior Sox to rally for win

ARKADELPHIA — After the Arkansas Sticks (Rushing) 18U squad scored four runs in the bottom of the first to erase a 3-0 deficit, four pitchers for the Bryant Black Sox Senior American Legion team each threw a shutout inning. The Sox pushed across three runs in the top of the second to regain the lead and went on to a 7-4 win to open pool play at the Battle in Arkadelphia.

The Sox, now 18-8, have won six of their last seven games. They were set to play Saturday morning against the Texarkana Eagles and Saturday afternoon against the Arkansas Pulpwood 18U team. On Sunday, they’ll wrap up with a game against the Arkansas Pulpwood 17U team with a championship game between the top two pool teams squaring off.

Brandon Thomisee started the game and surrendered the four runs, three of which were unearned. Then, Tyler Bates, Will Hathcote, Drew Hatman and Hayden Thompson each threw a scoreless inning to close out the five-inning contest.

The Sox grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Ryan Riggs walked and scored on Noah Davis’ double to deep center. Colby Morrow singled Davis to third then Lawson Speer got a squeeze bunt down and beat it out for a hit to make it 2-0. An errant pickoff throw allowed Morrow to score the third run.

A single and an error started the Sticks’ half of the first to produce the first run. Thomisee recorded a strikeout, but a pair of singles made it 3-2. Another error allowed two runs to score, and the Sticks led 4-3.

But errors helped the Black Sox regain the advantage in the top of the second. With one out, Blaine Sears’ grounder to third resulted in a wild throw to first. Riggs singled him to third then Davis reached on an error as Sears scored to tie the game.

An infield hit by Conner Martin and a resulting errant throw allowed Riggs to score. Davis came home from third when Morrow grounded into right making it 6-4.

Bates struck out the side around a two-out single in the bottom of the inning.

In the third, Gavin Burton belted a triple to open the inning, but the Sox were unable to add to their lead.

Hathcote took his turn on the bump and pitched around a two-out single, ending the inning with a strikeout.

Hatman gave up a lead-off single in the bottom of the fourth but retired the next three batters on grounders to keep it 6-4.

Bryant tacked on an insurance run in the top of the fifth when Burton walked, took second on Ethan Andrews’ sacrifice bunt then scored when Blaine Sears’ infield hit drew and late and errant throw to first.

Thompson issued a walk to start the fifth but set down the next three to close out the win.