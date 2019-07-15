Junior State tourney moved back a day by wet weather

July 14, 2019 Baseball-Junior Legion

CONWAY — Rain forced the postponement of the third day of the 2019 Junior American Legion State Tournament at the University of Central Arkansas’ Bear Stadium.

The games have been rescheduled for Monday beginning at 10 a.m. With the Sheridan Peoples Bank Swarm taking on the Benton Sportshop team. At 12:30 p.m., Texarkana will play Brinkley.

Both of those are elimination games.

The Bryant Black Sox and Jacksonville Gwatney Chevrolet, the last two unbeaten teams, are set to play in the winners’ bracket final at 2:30 or 3 p.m.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

