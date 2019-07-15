Meridian, Miss., team bounces back to beat Bryant for Regional crown

SEMINOLE, Texas — After beating Meridian, Miss., to force a winner-take-all final, the Bryant All-Stars never could get much going offensively on Monday as the Mississippi team won the 2019 10U Southwest Regional championship with a 10-0 win.

Meridian had a pitcher who shut out Bryant on just one hit over four innings. A six-run outburst in the bottom of the first put Meridian in position for the victory. They scored four more in the third to make it a run-rule lead.

The 10’s, coached by Greg Riggs, include Blake Brower, Cannon Chalmers, Carson Dozier, Jackson Duran, Jake Elliott, Drake Fikes, Gunner Frazier, Austin Hastings, Cooper Hatman, Hunter Markham, Paxton Pringle, Jaxon Riggs, Drew Tate-Lee and Jackson Trusty.

It was Meridian who put Bryant in the losers’ bracket with a 5-1 win in the winners’ bracket final. Bryant fought back, however, and forced the tournament’s “if” game.

On Monday, Meridian used two walks, two doubles and three singles to grab the 6-0 lead. With one out, a line drive was snagged by Riggs at short. He threw to third to double off a runner there to end the inning.

The lone Bryant hit was a one-out single by Chalmers in the top of the third. With two down, Riggs walked then a passed ball allowed them to reach second and third before strikeout ended the inning.

Markham had drawn a walk with two out in the second for Bryant’s first base-runner.

A walk, three hits and an error contributed to Meridian’s four-run third.

In the top of the fourth, Hatman was struck by a pitch on a 3-0 count with two out. He took second on a passed ball but a liner to short by Hastings ended the game.