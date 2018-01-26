Kockaya, Reynolds lead Lady Hornets to top finish at Benton meet

Photos courtesy of Olaf Hoerschelmann

Lara Kockaya and Ella Reynolds each won individual events then combined to help the 400-yard freestyle relay team to victory as the Bryant Lady Hornets captured the championship of the Benton January Invitational swimming and diving meet on Thursday.

The Lady Hornets accumulated 378 points to clip Cabot (366) and Conway (353). Benton (210) and Magnolia (191) rounded out the top five in the field of nine teams.

Kockaya won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:14.54 with Bryant’s Taylor Wilson third in 6:18.03 and Leela Hoerschelmann fourth in 7:29.09.

Reynolds won the 50 free in 26.37 with teammate Jessica Butler second in 26.95, Kayla Vaughn fifth in 28.24 and Hannah Tennison 15th in 31.05.

In the relay, Kockaya, Reynolds, Butler and Vaughn combined on a 4:12.25 clocking to take top honors.

In addition, Kockaya earned a third-place finish in the 100-yard breast stroke with a time of 1:20.21. Hailey Addison was seventh for Bryant in 1:30.03 and Lucie Van Roekel took 11th in 1:38.57.

Reynolds was eighth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:12.11. Taylor Wilson was 10th (1:16.69) and Jasmine Snell 12th (1:22.83).

In the 200-yard medley relay, Wilson, Kockaya, Butler and Reynolds teamed up on a 2:06.94, good for third place.

In the 200 free, Wilson, Erin Vaughn, Addison and Kayla Vaughn posted a 2:02.72 to take fourth.

Bryant’s Sara Weber was second in the one-meter dive with a score of 173.35.

Dayanne Maldonado’s 2:48.64 garnered fifth place in the 200 individual medley. Erin Vaughn was eighth in 2:55.34 with Snell ninth in 3:01.83.

Butler added sixth-place points with a 1:01.68 in the 100 free. Tennison was 14th in 1:09.24.

In the 100 butterfly, Vaughn was eighth in 1:17.09 with Maldonado at her heels in 1:18.43 for ninth and Addison 10th in 1:21.80.

Four Lady Hornets picked up points in the 200 free led by Hoerschelmann who was ninth with a time of 2:44.93. Taylor Vaughn was 11th (2:54.37) with Lucie Van Roekel 12th (3:02.91) and Sophie Williams 16th (3:16.74).

Bryant hosts a final regular-season meet on Feb. 1. District competition in Conway will be Feb. 6 (diving at UCA) and Feb. 8 (swimming at Hendrix).