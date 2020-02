Lacrosse club members join students at Collegeville Elementary

Members of the Bryant lacrosse club teams visited the physical education classes at Collegeville Elementary School to introduce the students to the sport by showing them some of the basics.

Collegeville is, according to Bryant lacrosse director Melissa Ruby, the first school to add the sport into the P.E. curriculum.

Collegeville principal Carmen Edwards, left, and PE coach Beth Solomon, right, welcomed members of the Bryant lacrosse club to the school.