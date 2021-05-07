Lady Hornets’ 4 x 100 relay team captures State title

ROGERS — The Bryant Lady Hornets 4 x 100-meter relay team of Shaquan McFarlane, Chasity Jackson, Mallorie Scott-Smith and Oriel Spikes captured a State championship with their run of 50.36 at the Class 6A State track meet at Rogers on Thursday.

The time was a season best for the quartet who accounted for the only first place for the Lady Hornets in a field dominated by the teams from the 6A-West.

The 6A-Central Conference champion Lady Hornets wound up with 42 points to finish seventh in the 14-team field. Bentonville won the State title with 159.5 points. Rogers was second with 119. Conway was the top 6A-Central team, finishing fifth with 68 points.

Pole vautler Madelyn Thomas had the Lady Hornets’ next highest finish. She was second by clearing 10’6”. Fayetteville’s Hannah Estes won at 11’2”. Bryant’s Jessica Rolen got over at 9’0” to take seventh.

Bryant also had two competitors finish with points in the 400-meter dash as Eliza Parker finished fourth in 1:02.19 and Ella Reynolds took fifth in 1:02.21.

Individually, Lauren Lane and Kylee Branch added points. Lain was seventh in the triple jump at 33’8.75” and Branch was seventh in the discus with a throw of 103’9”.

In the relays:

The team of Alana Gould, Lain, Jaiyah Jackson and Spikes turned in a 1:47.97 to finish third in the 4 x 200 behind Fayetteville and Conway.

Parker and Reynolds joined Emerson Wakefield and Brylee Bradford in running a 4:17.38 in the 4 x 400, good for seventh.

And, in the 4 x 800, Margo Gilliland, Wakefield, Paige Spicer and Aidan Fisher combined on a 10:56.39 to place eighth.