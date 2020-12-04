December 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Lady Hornets advanced to Crabtree finals

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BENTONVILLE — The Bryant Lady Hornets have advanced to the championship of the Crabtree Invitational girls basketball tournament by edging the host Bentonville Lady Tigers, 56-51, on Friday night. McKenzie Adams poured in[more] 26 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists to lead the way.

Bryant will take on Huntsville, which defeated Sheridan in the other semifinal, in the finals today at 4:30 p.m.

“I was very pleased with our team defense tonight,” said Lady Hornets coach Blake Condley. “Bentonville is a very well coached team. They run and execute their offensive sets very well. The girls listened to our scouting report and guarded them exactly like we wanted and took Bentonville out of their sets. Our posts and guards played very well together on the defensive end.”

London Abernathy added 12 points for the Lady Hornets. Breanna Blundell pitched in with 8 points and three rebounds. Abbi Stearns scored 6 points to go with seven rebounds and Kiara Moore contributed 4 points.

“Each game I see us getting better as a team and that is what we want,” Condley said. “Hopefully, we can keep improving every day.”

Bryant held a 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. It was 27-26 at the half then the Lady Hornets put together a run in the third building a 45-38 advantage going into the fourth period.