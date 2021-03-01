February 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Lady Hornets brave cold, Lady Bombers to notch first victory

By Mark Hart

PARAGOULD — On a night not fit for man or beast, the Lady Hornet soccer team put their first game in the win column with a 3-1 victory over Mountain Home at a tournament in Paragould.

Lindsai Arceneaux accounted for two goals. Lauren Reed added the third.

Game time temperature on Friday was 42 degrees but the northern wind gusting 20 mph made it feel like 31.

Arceneaux got the Lady Hornets on the board in the first half with a goal against the win.Playing with the wind

in the second half, she added her second. Reed, a freshman subbing for senior starter Amber Moskow, capped the scoring.

Moskow was out with an ankle injury she sustained in the Lady Hornets’ opener against Mount St. Mary’s, a 1-0 loss on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

Because of the threat of more cold and even snow, some of the teams at the tournament apparently forfeited and returned home.The Lady Hornets were originally slated to take on Nettleton on Saturday morning in the second round but their opponent was changed to Paragould.