September 22 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Lady Hornets bring home victory from Van Buren

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

VAN BUREN — It was a long trip, a long match but a short trip home after the Bryant Lady Hornets outlasted the Van Buren Lady Pointers, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 24-26, 15-7 in 7A/6A-Central Conference volleyball Tuesday night.

The Lady Hornets JV also prevailed, 25-19, 25-19.

The varsity team came into the match off a strong performance at the Volley In The Valley tournament in Russellville on Saturday in which they finished second.

“They fed off their level of play from Saturday,” Solomon noted. “The first game was a little bit of a rough start for us but it usually is after a long road trip.

“I was really proud that the girls picked it up and pulled it out in the end,” she added. “It does make the bus ride home seem not as long.”

Statistically, the Lady Hornets were led by the Rice sisters. McKenzie Rice led with 15 kills with success on 27 of 34 attacks. Hannah Rice was not only 17 of 18 serving with four aces, she led the team with 33 assists (98 of 102 setting) and had two solo blocks.

Brianna White added 10 kills (17 of 21) with three solo blocks. Senior Amber Cope contributed nine kills (22 of 26). Lauren Reed pitched in with 23 digs and Maggie Hart had a solo block.

“We’re still focusing on being a smart, consistent team,” Solomon stated. “When the girls are reminded of this they play well.

“We also keep driving home the fact that they need to ‘leave everything on the court,’ that, after the game, they should feel like they have nothing left. The girls did that (against Van Buren). I’m so proud of them.”

The win pulled the Lady Hornets into a tie with Van Buren for fourth in the conference at 3-3, a game behind Russellville and a game ahead of their next opponent, North Little Rock. They travel to play the Lady Charging Wildcats on Thursday.

In JV action in Van Buren, Brooke Howell led with 11 kills (14 of 18 attacks). Alyssa Anderson added eight (14 of 15) and Alex Boone seven (12 of 13). Anderson contributed two solo blocks as well.

Taylor West had 25 assists (50 of 52 setting), Kaylon Wilson came up with nine digs and Britten Hays was 6 of 6 serving.

7A-Central Conf.

Conway 6-0

LR Mt. St. Mary 5-1

Russellville 4-2

Bryant 3-3

Van Buren 3-3

North Little Rock 2-4

Cabot 1-5

LR Central 0-6

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Conway def. North Little Rock

Bryant def. Van Buren

Mount St. Mary def. Cabot

Russellville def. LR Central

Thursday, Sept. 23

Van Buren at Cabot

Russellville at Mount St. Mary

Bryant at North Little Rock

Conway at LR Central

Tuesday, Sept. 28

LR Central at Bryant

Van Buren at NLR

Mount St. Mary at Conway

Cabot at Russellville

Thursday, Sept. 30

Bryant at Mount St. Mary

Conway at Cabot

NLR at LR Central

Russellville at Van Buren

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Van Buren at LR Central

Russellville at Conway

Mount St. Mary at NLR

Cabot at Bryant

Thursday, Oct. 7

Conway at Van Buren

North Little Rock at Cabot

LR Central at Mount St. Mary

Bryant at Russellville

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Conway at Bryant

Cabot at LR Central

Mount St. Mary at Van Buren

Russellville at NLR

Thursday, Oct. 14

Conway at North Little Rock

Van Buren at Bryant

Cabot at Mount St. Mary

Russellville at LR Central

Tuesday, Oct. 19

LR Central at Conway

North Little Rock at Bryant

Cabot at Van Buren

Mount St. Mary at NLR