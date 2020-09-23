Bryant girls win three of four matches in finale

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Kate Keith won the top singles match as the Bryant Lady Hornets won three of four varsity matches over North Little Rock at Burns Park in what proved to be their final regular-season match of 2020.

The Hornets’ doubles team of Connor Martin and Caleb Greiner won in the number one match for the lone win for the Bryant boys on Tuesday.

Bryant was set to finish the regular season against Conway on Thursday, but Conway cancelled the match. So, the next time Bryant will be competing it will be at the 6A-Central Conference Tournament at Rebsamen Park, hosted by Cabot, on Oct. 6-7.

Keith won 8-1 over North Little Rock’s Anna Bradford. At number one doubles, Simone Dinstbier and Hope Hartz combined to defeated Alyssa Joseph and Abby Reed, 8-1. The Lady Hornets’ doubles team of Megan Brown and Janie Ray was also victorious, 8-2, over Ruby Romaine and Claire Taylor.

Leslie Palmer earned the only win for the North Little Rock girls, 8-1, over Bryant’s Chelsea Nwankwo.

Martin and Greiner won a tough tussle, 8-6, over Trevor Flake and Pierce Britton. In the number two doubles match, North Little Rock’s Jordan Kelly and Garrett Gorbet outlasted Pablo Garcia and Zack Cookus.

In singles play, Bryant’s Nick Skiavo came up short, 4-8, against Tristan Webber, while Tristan Shamlin fell to North Little Rock’s Chase Palmer, 0-8.

There were no junior varsity matches because, due to the weather, the teams competed indoors with a limited number of people allowed inside the building.

