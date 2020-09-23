Lady Hornets take a step back with loss at North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — After two victories and a strong showing at home in a close loss to Cabot, the Bryant Lady Hornets took a step backwards, according to head coach Leigh Ann Back, as they were swept on Tuesday by the North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats, 14-25, 17-25, 15-25.

Bryant had a chance to pull even with North Little Rock in the 6A-Central Conference standings but fell to 2-4 in league play at the Lady Cats improved to 4-2.

“The girls were playing as individuals,” Back said. “Not a lot of teamwork or communication. It was an ugly night all the way around. Our three big kills: 14 service errors, received at a 1.38 rating and overall side-out percentage of 40.5.”

The Lady Hornets only had 12 kills in the match. Ella Reynolds had four of those. Camryn Martin had three and Madelyn Hoskins two.

The success rate at the service line was just 70.8 percent with just one ace, by Lily Studdard.

Reynolds had the team’s lone block.

The team had just 12 assists. Eight by Shalyee Carver and four by Studdard.

Samantha Still led with eight digs. Reynolds had seven.

The Lady Hornets will need to bounce back in a hurry. They host Conway on Thursday. The Lady Wampus Cats lead the league at 5-1. They’re 17-4 overall.