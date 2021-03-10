March 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Lady Hornets capture championship of Fort Smith Invitational

FORT SMITH — The Bryant Lady Hornets avenged their lone loss of the season with a 2-0 win[more] over the Rogers Lady Mounties for the championship of the Fort Smith Invitational soccer tournament on Saturday night.

Rogers had edged the Lady Hornets in a 4-5 shootout in the second round of a tournament in Cabot. This time, it was Bryant which came out ahead.

Rori Whittaker was named the MVP of the tournament for the Lady Hornets who got to the final with a dramatic 2-1 win over Springdale Har-Ber that went past the shootout to a sudden-death round. That was on Friday night.

The Lady Hornets came back on Saturday to defeat host Fort Smith Southside 1-0 to set up the championship game that night.

On the season, the Lady Hornets have allowed just two goals in regulation play.

Now 6-1-1 overall this season, the Lady Hornets open South Conference play on Tuesday at Benton.