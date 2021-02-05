February 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Lady Hornets close out regular season with second at UALR meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets swim team closed out the regular season with a strong performance at a meet held[more] at UALR and hosted by Little Rock Catholic and Mount St. Mary Academy.

The Lady Hornets amassed 345.5 points, second only to Conway’s 412, in the 12-team meet. Mount St. Mary was third with 255.5 points followed by Magnolia (201), North Little Rock (179), Little Rock Central (152), El Dorado (136), Pulaski Academy (106), Benton (61), Central Arkansas Christian (32), Arkansas Baptist (26), Little Rock Christian (22) and Carlisle (3).

Bryant is set to host the District meet this Friday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center.

Saturday’s meet was highlighted by a first-place finish for the Lady Hornets’ 400-yard relay team in which it also qualified for the State meet with a time of 4:18.65.

Lindsey Butler turned in the only other first-place finish for Bryant, winning the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:06.43. She was also second in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 1:08.88.

The Lady Hornets were second in the 200 medley relay (2:13.08) and third in the 200 free relay (2:01.44).

The team picked up 43 of its points in the 100 butterfly. Behind Butler, Julianna Shelton was eighth in 1:22.83, Bailey Peairson ninth in 1:22.93, and Tiffany Robinson 11th in 1:24.88.

In the 100 backstroke, Butler, Lauren Wood (10th, 1:21.72), Mikayla Douglas (15th, 1:28.26) and Mollie Robinson (16th, 1:30.41) accumulated 29 points for the team total.

Katie Higgs contributed a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley, turning in a 2:30.70 clocking. She was also fourth in the 200 free with a time of 2:16.36. Joining Higgs in the 200 IM were Devin Hester (eighth, 2:54.55) and Courtney Wells (14th, 3:18.52). Along with Higgs in the 200 free, there were Kalee Jackson (sixth in 2:19.18) and Mikayla Douglas (14th in 2:40.86).

Jackson contributed a fourth-place finish in the 500 free, turning in a 6:23.61. Jordan Tarvin was 11th (7:38.96), Catarena Falco 12th (7:46.92) and Deidra Reeves 16th (9:54.27).

In the one-meter dive competition, Megan Curry received a score of 86.25, good for fourth-place points. Kaitlin Howey was fifth with a score of 74.60.

A fifth-place performance was put together by Libby Thompson in the 100 yard breast stroke. She clocked in at 1:25.60 with Tiffany Robinson finishing in 1:34.91, good for 13th place.

Reagan Smith came through with ninth-place finishes in both the 100 free and the 50 free. In the former, she finished in 1:08.53. In the latter, her time was 30.16. Devin Hester was 12th in the 100, turning in a 1:10.44 with Sarah White 13th in 1:11.63.

White was 14th in the 50 (31.57) and Julianna Shelton 16th (31.86).







