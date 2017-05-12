Lady Hornets dismiss Rogers, earn rematch with Cabot

FORT SMITH — The Bryant Lady Hornets will be another shot at the Cabot Lady Panthers on Friday at 10 a.m., as they advanced with a 4-1 win over the Rogers Lady Mounties in the first round of the Class 7A State Tournament.

Though Bryant finished as the No. 5 seed in the 7A-Central Conference and Cabot won the league and earned a first-round bye at State, the Lady Hornets have played the Lady Panthers as tough as anyone in the conference. Cabot survived 2-1 in their first meeting then 3-2 in their second.

Perhaps the third time will be the charm for Bryant.

Against Rogers, the Lady Hornets broke out to a 2-0 lead, starting with a goal by senior Caroline Campbell off an assist by Madison Humbard at the 34:50 mark.

“We came out a little timid simply because we weren’t sure what to expect from Rogers,” said Bryant coach James Paul. “They come from a tough conference and we hadn’t seen them play before.

“We scored on a quick through ball and things opened up from there,” he noted.

At the 22:33 mark, Mary Catherine Selig fed Humbard for a goal to make it 2-0.

At the 17:20 mark, Rogers got its lone goal as Abby Revoir found the back of the net.

Bryant keeper Brittney Warner had eight saves in the contest beyond that.

It stayed 2-1 until the Lady Hornets were awarded a corner kick inside the five-minute mark. Rachel Studdard got the assist as Selig knocked in the goal to make it 3-1 and taking some of the starch out of the Lady Mounties.

The second half was scoreless until, with 4:59 showing, Selig headed one in off another corner kick. Studdard again got the assist.

“I’m proud of the girls for staying focused throughout the game and finding ways to score,” Paul said.





