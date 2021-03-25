March 24 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Lady Hornets dispatch first two opponents at Tennessee tourney

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

By Rob Patrick

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — After an eventful bus ride, the Bryant Lady Hornets won their first two games at[more] the Middle Tennessee State Coaches Association (MTSCA) Invitational Tournament on Thursday night. The Lady Hornets improved to 9-1 on the season by beating the Lady Wildcats of Clarksville High School, 9-2, then blasting Northwest High School, one of five high schools in Clarksville, 15-1.

The games were preliminary. Pool play commences on Friday with two games and a third on Saturday morning with the single-elimination championship tourney later on Saturday.

The day didn’t get off to a great start. Departure was delayed when the bus the team was set to take wouldn’t start.

“We left an hour and 45 minutes after I wanted to,” reported Lady Hornets coach Debbie Clark. “We had an alarm go off on the bus. Our fuel gauge wouldn’t work right. Then we had an escort because they were doing some kind of construction work but we didn’t know it. There were like 100 vehicles behind the State trooper and nobody could pass him.

“It was an incredible journey,” she added with a chuckle, “but we’re here and we played. And it was freezing. It was cold, cold, cold. We sent parents out for hand-warmers. They had them on sale at Wal-Mart.”

But the Lady Hornets jumped on Clarksville right away in their first game, scoring four times in the first, adding a second run in the second and a final tally in the fourth on a solo home run by Jessie Taylor.

Taylor also had a double in the game. Peyton Jenkins had a single and a double while Jenna Bruick contributed two hits. Hannah Rice and Kaley Coppock also had hits.

“Jenna had an incredible first at-bat,” Clark mentioned. “She worked the girl, worked the girl, worked the girl and then walked. She’s just an unbelievable lead-off hitter.”

The game was played with an hour and 10 minute time limit.

Jenkins pitched all five innings, allowing four hits including a second inning homer. Only two of the three runs she gave up were earned. She walked two and struck out five.

The second game only lasted three innings. The Lady Hornets took a 1-0 lead in the first but then packed on five in the second, an inning highlighted by a home run by Jenkins. Everybody got in the game as the Lady Hornets scored nine times in the third before time ran out.

Cassidy Wilson had three hits. Jenkins had two including her homer. Taylor contributed a triple, Kayla Sory had a double and Coppock had a hit.

Sory pitched and surrendered just three hits to the Lady Vikings. She struck out one and allowed the lone run in the third.

“The beasts just unloaded,” Clark commented. “By the time both these games were over, I think that I got almost everybody in. There were a lot of walks.”