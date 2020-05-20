May 19 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Lady Hornets earn 2010 post-season soccer honors

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Bryant Lady Hornets Tarra Hendricks and Katie Moore have been named as Class 7A All-State performers for the 2010 soccer season, according to head coach Julie Long.

In addition, London Abernathy, Erica Selig and Sarenity Gomez earned all-conference honors, and Selig was voted to the Class 7A All-State Tournament team for her play during the Lady Hornets’ run to the State semifinals.

The Lady Hornets set a new school standard with their State run and the 17 wins they posted.