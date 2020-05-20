May 19 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

May 19, 2020 Archives, Girls Soccer 1 comment

Katie Moore (Photo by Rick Nation)

Tarra Hendricks (Photo by Rick Nation)

Lady Hornets earn 2010 post-season soccer honors

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Bryant Lady Hornets Tarra Hendricks and Katie Moore have been named as Class 7A All-State performers for the 2010 soccer season, according to head coach Julie Long.

In addition, London Abernathy, Erica Selig and Sarenity Gomez earned all-conference honors, and Selig was voted to the Class 7A All-State Tournament team for her play during the Lady Hornets’ run to the State semifinals.

The Lady Hornets set a new school standard with their State run and the 17 wins they posted.

Erica Selig (Photo by Mark Hart)Sarenity Gomez (3) and London Abernathy (right) (Photo by Rick Nation)

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in several media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

1 comment

  1. Jordan Retro 11

    June 3, 2010 at 3:14 am - Reply

    Various read your article, I think it is great! Simple language, concise blog! Another types of style! I prefer! This looks so cute! Had made this want to see this. I miss Alexis Bldel, Device test that was an obvious GG fan and loved her inside of Sisterhood movies too. Hopefully she’ll continue to act in more movies start one.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!