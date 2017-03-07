Lady Hornets earn 5-1 win over rival Lady Panthers

CONWAY — Madison Lyles and Regan Ryan each had two hits and Meagan Chism drove in two runs to back the pitching of Gianni Hulett as the Bryant Lady Hornets forged a 5-1 win over the Benton Lady Panthers as part of UCA Rival Night on Monday.

A move-in from Lake Hamilton, Lyles leads the team in hitting with a .667 batting average on the young season. Both of her hits against Benton were triples.

Hulett scattered five hits, walked no one, hit a batter and struck out eight. The lone Benton run came on a homer by Mackenzie Ailsworth in the top of the fifth.

By then, the Lady Hornets had built a 4-0 lead.

Hulett set the tone by striking out the first two batters in the game as part of a 1-2-3 first. She fanned the side in the second stranding a pair of Lady Panthers on the bases. Breana Langford had been hit by a pitch to start the inning and, with one out, Madi Lancaster singled.

Bryant struck for three runs in the home second. With two down, Brooklyn Trammall worked a walk and Maddie Stephens beat out an infield hit. Gabby Bonvillain’s base hit plated Trammell and Ryan’s knock to center got Stephens in. An error allowed Bonvillain to make it home as well.

In the home fourth, Lyles cracked a triple to center and scored on a groundout by Chism to make it 4-0.

Ailsworth’s inside-the-park homer came with one out in the top of the fifth. Emma Edmonson reached on an error but Hulett struck out Maggie Carson and got Rylea Brimhall to tap back to her.

Bryant’s fifth run came in the sixth when Lyles led off with her second triple, this time to right, and Chism singled her in.

The Lady Hornets return to action at home on Thursday against defending 6A State champion Sheridan. They’ll compete in the annual Drew Melton “Forever Young” Tournament at Benton starting Friday, starting at 5 p.m., against Vilonia.

DREW MELTON “FOREVER YOUNG” INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Benton

Friday, March 10

Bracket 1

Game 1 — Sheridan vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 2 — Bentonville vs. Sylvan Hills, 3:30 p.m. (Field 2)

Game 3 — North Little Rock vs. De Queen, 3:30 p.m. (Field 3)

Game 4 — Benton vs. Bauxite, 3:30 p.m. (Field 4)

Bracket 2

Game 5 — Bryant vs. Vilonia, 5 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 6 — Van Buren vs. Benton Harmony Grove, 5 p.m. (Field 2)

Game 7 — Cabot vs. White Hall, 5 p.m. (Field 3)

Game 8 — Greenwood vs. Greenbrier, 5 p.m. (Field 4)

Bracket 1

Game 9 — Game 1 winner vs. game 2 winner, 6:30 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 10 — Game 3 winner vs. game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m. (Field 4)

Game 11 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, 6:30 p.m. (Field 2)

Game 12 — Game 3 loser vs. game 4 loser, 6:30 p.m. (Field 3)

Bracket 2

Game 13 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner, 8 pm. (Field 1)

Game 14 — Game 7 winner vs. game 8 winner, 8 p.m. (Field 4)

Game 15 — Game 5 loser vs. game 6 loser, 8 p.m. (Field 2)

Game 16 — Game 7 loser vs. game 8 loser, 8 p.m. (Field 3)

Saturday, March 11

Bracket 1

Game 17 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 10 a.m. (Field 1)

Game 18 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 10 a.m. (Field 3)

Game 19 — Game 9 loser vs. game 10 loser, 10 a.m. (Field 2)

Game 20 — Game 11 loser vs. game 12 loser, 10 a.m. (Field 4)

Bracket 2

Game 21 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, 11:30 a.m. (Field 1)

Game 22 — Game 15 winner vs. game 15 winner, 11:30 a.m. (Field 4)

Game 23 — Game 13 loser vs. game 14 loser, 11:30 a.m. (Field 2)

Game 24 — Game 15 loser vs. game 16 loser, 11:30 a.m. (Field 4)

White (Winners) bracket

Game 25 — Game 17 winner vs. game 23 loser, 1 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 26 — Game 19 winner vs. game 21 loser, 1 p.m. (Field 2)

Maroon (Consolation) bracket

Game 27 — Game 18 winner vs. game 24 loser, 1 p.m. (Field 4)

Game 28 — Game 22 loser vs. game 20 winner, 1 p.m. (Field 3)

White Bracket

Game 29 — Game 21 winner vs. game 19 loser, 2:30 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 30 — Game 23 winner vs. game 17 loser, 2:30 p.m. (Field 2)

Maroon Bracket

Game 31 — Game 22 winner vs. game 20 loser, 2:30 p.m. (Field 3)

Game 32 — Game 18 loser vs. game 24 winner, 2:30 p.m. (Field 4)

White Bracket

Game 33 — Game 25 winner vs. game 26 winner, 4 p.m. (Field 1)

Game 34 — Game 29 winner vs. game 30 winner, 4 p.m. (Field 2)

Maroon Bracket

Game 35 — Game 27 winner vs. game 28 winner, 4 p.m. (Field 4)

Game 36 — Game 31 winner vs. game 32 winner, 4 p.m. (Field 3)

Maroon Bracket Final

Game 37 — Game 35 winner vs. game 36 winner, 5:30 p.m. (Field 3)

White Bracket Final

Game 38 — Game 33 winner vs. game 34 winner, 5:30 p.m. (Field 1)