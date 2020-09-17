September 17 in Bryant athletic history: 2013

Lady Hornets earn conference win at Sheridan

SHERIDAN — The Bryant Lady Hornets had seven players with kills and five with service aces as they swept the Sheridan Lady Yellowjackets, 25-9, 25-16, 25-17 in 7A/6A-South Conference action on Tuesday night.

The Lady Hornets had an extraordinary night at the service line, going the full match without an error. They were 70 of 70 on serves as a group. Britney Sahlmann was good on all 17 of her serves with three aces. Nikki Clay got in 13, Abby Staton 12 and Allie Anderson 10. Anderson and Kendall Selig contributed a pair of aces each with Staton and Clay knocking down one apiece.

Sierra Jones led with six kills and three blocks. Anderson and Clay had five kills each. Sahlmann recorded 19 assists and Whitney Brown led with seven digs. Clay added five.

“We had a great night,” said Lady Hornets coach Beth Solomon. “Every game that we play, we get a little ‘older’ and start to play smarter.

“Tonight, we had some great leadership on the court from Sierra Jones and Allie Anderson,” she noted. “They were both seeing the court very well and finding the holes in Sheridan’s defense then placing the ball there. We also have Nikki Clay back from her shoulder injury on front row. When Nikki is on the court, the girls have a constant leader on the floor.”

In a JV match, Bryant prevailed 25-14, 25-14. Skylar Harper contributed six aces and had three kills. Madison Greeno finished with three aces and Savannah Shelton two. Dejai Kelley led the team with five kills.

“The girls had a good night,” Solomon commented. “We had some great serving leaders with Skylar and Madison.”

Bryant hosts Texarkana on Thursday in another league match.