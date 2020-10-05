October 5 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Lady Hornets earn road win in league play at Central

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets, hoping to hit their stride as the 2016 volleyball season hits the home stretch, followed up a tough five-set battle with the Mount St. Mary Belles on Thursday, Sept. 29, with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-8 win at Little Rock Central Tuesday night.

The Lady Hornets were good on 91 percent of their serves with Brittney Warner contributing four aces while the team came through with 31 kills led by freshman Lylah Washington’s 13.

“We had a better game,” stated Bryant coach Beth Solomon. “We needed the win.

“The JV started us off great and played very aggressively to get their win in two,” she noted, referring to the 25-15, 25-12 win for the junior varsity. “Our varsity girls had a few lulls in the game but still came out very successful and won in three. We’re hopeful we can carry the success of a win into Thursday night when we play Southside.”

Fort Smith Southside came into the week tied with Conway, Fort Smith Northside and North Little Rock for the 7A-Central Conference lead.

Bryant will play in a tournament in Conway on Saturday then faces a must-win contest at Cabot on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Raven Loveless and Alex Dillard each had six kills against Central. Riley Hill added three, Warner two and Ashlyn Lee one. Lee had 23 assists and was good on 16 of her 18 serves with two aces. Dillard added two assists and got in 15 of her 16 serves with a pair of aces. She also had a dig.

Washington added an ace to her night at the net.

Reagan Blend was good on all 11 of her serves with three aces. Loveless added an ace and a block. Warner and Hill also had solo blocks.

In the JV match, Faith Stone led with eight kills and a solo block. Beatriz Hernandez finished with six kills, Imanii Jones four, Emily Hall three, Kristin Boyle two and Reagan Dabbs one. Lindsey Maxwell set for 18 assists.

In service, Madi Draper got in 17 of her 18 serves with six aces. Hernandez was good on all 10 of her attempts with four aces. Cassie Ray and Stone also had aces. Maxwell was 8 for 8 at the line.

Ray finished with two digs and Draper one.