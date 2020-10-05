October 5 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Trio of Hornet golfers advance to second day of play at State

CABOT — Tyler Green finished the first day of the Class 7A State golf tournament in sixth place overall after carding an 18-hole round of 78 on the Mountain Springs course at Greystone Country Club on Tuesday.

Green and teammates Austin Harman and Brandon Crosby each made the cut as individuals for the second day of the tournament on Wednesday but the Bryant Hornets, as a team, fell four strokes short of finishing in the top seven and advancing.[more]

Harman finished the first day at 87 while Crosby turned in an 89. Chase Thornton brought in a round of 99 to complete Bryant’s scoring quartet. Chris Harris carded a 103 for the Hornets.

First-day individual medalist Hunter Smith shot a one-under-par 71 to lead the Cabot Panthers to the low team total of 317. Little Rock Catholic completed the day at 320 followed by a third 7A-Central team, Conway, at 336. Fayetteville was the top 7A-West team on the first day with a team total of 339. Bentonville (343), Springdale Har-Ber (349) and Rogers (352) completed the top seven.

Bryant led the rest of the pack at 353 followed by Fort Smith Southside (368), North Little Rock (369), Little Rock Central (376), West Memphis (382), Springdale (424) and Rogers Heritage (428).