September 29 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Lady Hornets earn victory at Benton

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BENTON — The Bryant Lady Hornets bounced back from a disappointing conference loss at Conway with a 3-1 win in a non-conference match against the rival Benton Lady Panthers on Monday.

Bryant prevailed 25-15, 22-25, 25-15, 25-13.

In junior varsity action, Benton won 25-21, 25-17.

The Lady Hornets’ varsity, now 16-4 overall and 5-2 in league play, was led by Allie Anderson’s 22 kills. Raven Loveless added eight, Britney Sahlmann six, Kendall Selig five, Brittney Warner four and Alex Dillard three.

Sahlmann had 30 assists and was good on 26 of 29 serves with three aces. Anderson led the team with six aces on 12 of 16 serves. Kaci Squires contributed four aces with Shayla McKissock and Savannah Shelton adding one at. Whitney Brown was good on 13 of her 14 serves.

Squires and Brown each had 15 digs, Sahlmann nine and Shelton seven.

“We played okay,” said Lady Hornets coach Beth Solomon. “Obviously, we came out with a win but I don’t feel like we played near as well as we should have. It took us a while to get going then we dropped a game. We came back to ultimately win it.”

In the JV match, Reagan Blend led the team with eight kills. She and Jad’n Nichols each had a block. Nichols, Ashlyn Lee, Tori Allen, Riley Hill and Shaley Smith contributed a kill apiece.

Lee led with seven assists to go with one of two aces for the team. Reagan Dabbs served up the other ace. Lee, Kyla Baker and Gabbie Bonvillaian had three digs each.